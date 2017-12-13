FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's one-year T-bill yield rises as foreign funds exit
December 13, 2017 / 12:22 PM / in 2 hours

Nigeria's one-year T-bill yield rises as foreign funds exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s one-year treasury bill yield rose to 10 percent on Wednesday, having dropped to 7 percent in the previous session after the government said it would repay some outstanding maturities this month.

The government plans to resume auctions in January after paying some 198 billion naira worth of maturities in December, which helped bills recover some ground.

Traders said some foreign investors were booking profits and bidding to repatriate their funds, creating a liquidity squeeze on the currency market.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet

