Nigeria's attorney general orders prosecution for those who break Twitter ban rules

ABUJA, June 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s attornery general has ordered immediate prosecution of those who break rules banning Twitter, after telecoms firms on Saturday blocked access following a government regulation aimed at suspending the U.S. social media giant indefinitely.
The country’s chief legal officer did not provide details on the prosecution and who will be targeted.
