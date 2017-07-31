FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian conglomerate UAC plans 15.4 bln naira rights issue
July 31, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 2 months ago

Nigerian conglomerate UAC plans 15.4 bln naira rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigerian conglomerate UAC is seeking regulatory approval to raise 15.4 billion naira ($42.3 million) from existing shareholders and expects a stronger result for the second half of the year, the company said on Monday.

The company said it had shareholder approval for the share sale and was hoping to launch the offer around September or October, once it gets the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

UAC, with interest in real estate, paints, foods and livestock feed, last week posted a 59 percent fall in pretax profit to 1.63 billion naira for the half-year to June. ($1 = 364.0000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)

