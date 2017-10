LAGOS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Union Bank expects to close the sale of a 50 billion naira ($137 mln) share issue by the end of the year and hopes to win regulatory approval for it this quarter, it said on Monday.

The mid-tier bank has said it planned to raise fresh funds to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agribusinesses. ($1 = 364.85 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)