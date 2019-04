ABUJA, April 18 (Reuters) - President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law a bill to increase Nigeria’s minimum wage with immediate effect, a special assistant said on Thursday.

The change means the minimum monthly wage will rise to 30,000 naira ($98) from 18,000 now, said Ita Enang, senior special assistant to the president on the National Assembly. ($1 = 305.9500 naira) (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Gareth Jones)