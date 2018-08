LAGOS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Zenith Bank expects to grow its loan book by 2.5 percent by the end of the year after credit declined in the first half, it said on Tuesday.

Loans fell 6.3 percent in the six months to June following a 4.6 percent decline last year, the bank said on a call with analysts. It added it expected an improvement in the second half of the year and would target loans to manufacturers. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)