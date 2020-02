ABUJA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Zenith Bank plans to slow loan growth this year after extending credit aggressively to businesses last year, partly to comply with a central bank minimum loan-to-deposit ratio, the top-tier lender said on Wednesday.

Zenith Bank said loans will grow by 2% in 2020 after a 22% expansion last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey)