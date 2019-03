March 4 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Monday it will buy Nightstar Therapeutics Plc for about $800 million in cash.

Biogen’s offer of $25.50 per share, represents a premium of 68 percent to Nightstar’s Friday close of $15.16. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)