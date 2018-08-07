FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 1:33 PM / in an hour

NII Holdings confirms "strategic" talks regarding Nextel Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mobile carrier NII Holdings Inc has begun “strategic discussions” regarding the future of its Nextel unit in Brazil, an executive said on Tuesday, confirming a June Reuters report.

On a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Freiman said Rothschild & Co was advising on the process. Roberto Rittes, head of Nextel Brazil, said telecom regulator Anatel was likely to raise spectrum cap limits in the fourth quarter, which would speed up a potential sale.

In June, NII shares soared as much as 31 percent after Reuters reported that NII had hired Rothschild to explore a sale of Nextel Brazil. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
