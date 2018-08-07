UPDATE 1-NII Holdings confirms in talks about Nextel Brazil unit

(Adds details on sale process, possible regulatory issues, context, share price)

By Gram Slattery

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mobile carrier NII Holdings Inc has begun “strategic discussions” about the future of its Nextel unit in Brazil, an executive said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters report that raised the prospect of consolidation in Brazil’s telecom sector.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Freiman said Rothschild & Co was advising on the process.

Roberto Rittes, head of Nextel Brazil, said industry regulator Anatel was likely to raise spectrum cap limits in the fourth quarter, which would speed up a potential sale, adding that he saw no serious opposition to the process.

NII shares soared as much as 31 percent on June 28 after Reuters reported that NII had hired Rothschild to explore a sale of Nextel Brazil. The stock has risen some 1,400 percent year-to-date gain amid bets of a takeover.

Among the interested parties, Reuters reported, were Telefonica Brasil SA and Access Industries, which has a minority stake in Nextel. Analysts have also flagged AT&T Inc , America Movil SAB de CV’s Claro, and TIM Participacoes SA, the local unit of Telecom Italia SpA, as potential buyers. None of the companies have confirmed their interest.

Freiman declined to comment on potential bidders, saying only that “strategic discussions” were ongoing.

A sale to local rivals will depend on Anatel increasing spectrum caps. Much of Nextel’s value comes from its spectrum rights in the wealthier states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, but companies like TIM and Telefonica Brasil are already running up against current limits in those states.

Nextel Brazil has about 3 million customers, but its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are close to zero.

NII reported a net loss $71 million on Tuesday, sending shares 5 percent lower.

Nextel Brazil is NII’s division operating in Latin America after it exited operations in Peru, Chile and Mexico, where its unit fetched $1.9 billion from AT&T Inc three years ago. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Susan Thomas and Paul Simao)