IN BRIEF: Nike, Converse seek $7.3 bln and shutdown of hundreds of websites

Nike and Converse on Tuesday sued to shut down 589 websites and 676 social media accounts that allegedly traffic in counterfeit versions of the companies’ apparel and accessories, including the Nike Air Jordan and Flymax shoes and the Converse “Chucks” favored by Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. The 130-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by attorneys at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, alleges that the defendants are operating through 42 separate networks based in the People’s Republic of China, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and other foreign jurisdictions. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bw7K9q