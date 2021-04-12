Nike to clean up used, returned sneakers and put them back on shelves

FILE PHOTO: The Nike swoosh logo is seen outside the store on 5th Avenue in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Nike Inc said on Monday it will start refurbishing sneakers - from Vapormaxes to Reacts - returned by shoppers and selling them at cheaper prices, a service offered increasingly by retailers to reduce consumer waste.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it would clean up gently worn, like-new or slightly imperfect sneakers by hand and resell them “at a value for consumers” at certain Nike stores. To qualify for refurbishment, the sneakers need to be returned to Nike stores within 60 days of purchase.

“Up to fifteen U.S.-based stores will carry Nike Refurbished footwear by the end of April 2021, with plans to integrate more of this product at additional U.S.-based stores in the coming year,” Nike said in a statement.

Nike is continuing to explore future expansion of the program to markets outside the United States.