Nike, Michael Jordan are sued for $30 mln over '6-Point' star logo

Nike Inc and basketball legend Michael Jordan were sued for at least $30 million on Monday by a New Jersey man who said they used his “6-Point” star logo without permission on apparel at the 2020 National Basketball Association All-Star Game weekend.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Rocco Giordano said he learned of the alleged infringement in February when people began congratulating him and his apparel company Faded Royalty Inc for making a deal with Nike.

