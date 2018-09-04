FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says Nike sending 'terrible message' with Kaepernick ads -Daily Caller

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Nike was sending “a terrible message” with an advertising campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback whose decision to kneel during the national anthem sparked a national controversy.

“I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent,” Trump said in an interview with the Daily Caller. “There’s no reason for it.”

Trump, who has frequently railed against the decision by NFL players to kneel during the anthem, acknowledged in the interview that the company had “certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do.” (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

