Company News
June 27, 2019 / 8:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Nike Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more customers shopped through its app and website.

Revenue rose to $10.18 billion from $9.79 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $10.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nike’s net income fell to $989 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $1.14 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below