Cyclical Consumer Goods

Nike misses quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Nike Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as higher online demand failed to make up for a slump in sales at brick-and-mortar stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to $10.36 billion from $10.1 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 28, while analysts on average had expected $11.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

