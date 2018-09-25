Nike quarterly revenue beats estimates

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nike Inc beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as new launches of footwear and apparel fueled sales in North America.

Revenue rose to $9.95 billion from $9.07 billion, beating estimates of $9.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income rose to $1.09 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $950 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)