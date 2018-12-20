Company News
December 20, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nike quarterly revenue beats Wall Street estimates

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nike Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, benefiting from strong online sales in North America and China.

Revenue for the world’s largest sportswear maker rose to $9.37 billion from $8.55 billion, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $9.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The maker of Jordan sneakers said net income rose to $847 million, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $767 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

