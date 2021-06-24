Nike revenue beats estimates on North America growth

June 24 (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out after a year with stimulus money in their pockets splurged on footwear and apparel.

Total revenue rose to $12.34 billion for the fourth quarter from $6.31 billion a year earlier when the pandemic was at its peak. Analysts were expecting $11.01 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)