March 22, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Nike Inc reported a 6.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by robust demand in its international markets and initiatives such as selling directly to customers.

However, the company reported a net loss of $921 million, or 57 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a profit of $1.14 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a one-time charge of $2 billion in the reported quarter related to the recently enacted U.S. tax law.

Revenue rose to $8.98 billion from $8.43 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

