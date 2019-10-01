IN BRIEF: Nike kicks Skechers with new patent-infringement suit

Nike Inc filed suit in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday accusing Skechers USA of infringing 12 design patents to create copy-cat versions of the Nike VaporMax and Air Max 270 shoes.

Quoting from two previous lawsuits that it has filed against Skechers as well as one that Adidas filed in 2015, Nike alleges that Skechers has a “copying strategy … driven by its CEO, Robert Greenberg” in an attempt to gain market share. The complaint says this “Skecherizing” strategy goes beyond adapting competitors’ designs, or drawing inspiration from them, to creating exact copies.

