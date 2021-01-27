IN BRIEF: Nike cannot appeal ban on ad campaign it has already shelved – 4th Circ.

Nike Inc cannot appeal a preliminary injunction against its former “Sport Changes Everything” ad campaign because it has disavowed any intent to use that slogan if it prevails, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday.

Nike’s attorneys at DLA Piper sought to overturn a December 2019 injunction that blocked the sportswear giant’s ads during a trademark-infringement lawsuit by running-goods retailer Fleet Feet Inc, whose slogans are “Running Changes Everything” and “Change Everything.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39lgIon