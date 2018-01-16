FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

After spat, Niki's German administrator says to work closely with Austrian peer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - After a legal spat, Airline Niki’s German administrator Lucas Floether and his Austrian counterpart Ulla Reisch said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they would cooperate closely on sealing a deal on the future of the insolvent airline.

Floether said as recently as Friday that he was considering legal action against an Austrian court ruling that Niki’s main insolvency proceedings had to move to Austria from Germany after Floether had already agreed Niki’s sale to British Airways owner IAG.

“The signatures of both administrators will guarantee the buyer legal security for the closing of the sales contract,” Floether and Reisch said, reiterating that bidders from previous rounds could issue fresh offers until Friday.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely

