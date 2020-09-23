Nikola's talks with energy firms stalled after short-seller report - WSJ

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp’s talks with energy firms including BP PLC to build hydrogen-refueling stations have been stalled following a short-seller’s allegations that the electric automaker misled investors, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Potential partners have been reluctant to move forward amid the heightened scrutiny, but a deal could still come together, the report said here&page=1&pos=1 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)