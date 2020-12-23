Nikola ends partnership to make electric garbage trucks with Republic Services

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp said on Wednesday it has discontinued its collaboration with Republic Services Inc to develop electric waste and recycling collection trucks on worries of longer development time and unexpected costs.

Nikola in August received here an order from Republic, a recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal firm, to develop 2,500 electric waste and recycling collection trucks. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)