May 20 (Reuters) - Asset manager Ninety One Plc, in its first set of results as a listed company, reported a 7% drop in assets under management (AUM) as the coronavirus crisis took a toll on global financial markets.

AUM dropped to 103.4 billion pounds ($126.76 billion) at the end of fiscal 2020 ended March 31 from 111.4 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8157 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)