October 27, 2018 / 12:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt Nine West adds warehouses to list of what it's giving up

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt retailer Nine West Holdings Inc is seeking a court order to further cut its real estate costs by terminating warehouse leases it says it no longer needs now that it is exiting the women’s shoe and handbag business.

The New Jersey warehouses support operations no longer part of Nine West’s “go-forward business plan,” the company said in a motion filed on Wednesday, adding that rejecting the leases would save the company about $3.9 million in rent annually.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D8BusF

