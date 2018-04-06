FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 6:31 PM / Updated a day ago

Fashion company Nine West files for bankruptcy; to sell some brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. footwear and apparel company Nine West Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy on Friday and said it would sell its Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag business to Authentic Brands Group.

Nine West, which owns brands such as Anne Klein and Gloria Vanderbilt, said it had received $300 million in debtor-in-possession financing and had entered a restructuring agreement.

Reuters had reported of Nine West’s plans on Thursday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

