Corrections News
January 30, 2020 / 7:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Nintendo Q3 profit rises 6% on Switch sales but misses estimates

1 Min Read

(Corrects last year’s Q3 operating profit in 2nd paragraph to 158.6 bln yen, not 148 bln yen)

OSAKA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit rose 6%, driven by Switch console sales in the year-end shopping season, but the earnings fell below market expectations.

Profit for the October-December quarter was 168.7 billion yen ($1.54 billion) versus 158.6 billion yen a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of 175 billion yen from 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below