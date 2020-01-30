CORRECTED-Nintendo Q3 profit rises 6% on Switch sales but misses estimates

(Corrects last year’s Q3 operating profit in 2nd paragraph to 158.6 bln yen, not 148 bln yen)

OSAKA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit rose 6%, driven by Switch console sales in the year-end shopping season, but the earnings fell below market expectations.

Profit for the October-December quarter was 168.7 billion yen ($1.54 billion) versus 158.6 billion yen a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of 175 billion yen from 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)