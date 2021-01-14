IN BRIEF: Nintendo beats bid to revive $10 mln patent-infringement verdict – Fed. Circuit

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a ruling that erased a $10.1 million jury verdict against Nintendo of America Inc for infringing iLife Technologies Inc’s motion-detection patent with games designed for the Wii U console.

The three-judge panel said iLife’s patent “contains nothing more than the idea of gathering, processing and transmitting data,” which is an abstract idea that cannot be patented under U.S. Supreme Court decisions interpreting the Patent Act and Federal Circuit cases applying them.

