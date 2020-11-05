Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

Nintendo H1 profit triples as pandemic drives Switch sales boom

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday reported operating profit tripled in the six months ended September as consumers splurged on home gaming during the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting sales of its hit Switch console.

The Kyoto-based gaming firm’s operating profit for the first half of the financial year climbed to 291.4 billion yen ($2.8 billion), up 209% from 94 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

$1 = 104.3800 yen Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

