July 31, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nintendo profit beats expectations despite soft Switch sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co reported its first-quarter operating profit jumped 88 percent, beating market expectations despite soft sales of its Switch videogame consoles.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said its April-June operating profit rose to 30.5 billion yen, while investors on average forecast 22 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

It sold 1.88 million Switch videogame consoles in its first quarter, slightly weaker than some analysts expected. It maintained its forecast to sell 20 million consoles in the full fiscal year through next March. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
