TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday operating profit fell 10% in the three months to June, below market expectations, despite stronger sales of its Switch console.

Operating profit in the first quarter was 27.4 billion yen ($252.26 million). That compared with the 40 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)