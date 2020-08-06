Market News
August 6, 2020 / 7:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nintendo reports 428% jump in quarterly profit, smashes estimates

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday reported a 428% jump in first-quarter profit, driven by ongoing demand for the Switch console and hit title Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the coronavirus outbreak boosts the games industry.

Operating profit for April-June was 144.7 billion yen ($1.37 billion). That compared with an average estimate of 71 billion yen from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate. ($1 = 105.4600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Blair)

