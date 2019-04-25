Nintendo sees 18 mln Switch console unit sales this year

OSAKA, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects to sell 18 million Switch console units in the financial year through March.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it sold 16.95 million units in the year just ended, just below its forecast of 17 million units.

At the end of January Nintendo revised down its forecast of 20 million units that had been made before Chief Executive Shuntaro Furukawa took up the role in June. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)