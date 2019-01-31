Corrections News
January 31, 2019 / 7:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Japan's Nintendo reports 36 pct percent jump in operating profit, beating expectations

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word to headline)

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd reported a 36 percent jump in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, beating market expectations, buoyed by strong software sales of its hybrid home-portable Switch device.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said operating profit for the October-December period was 158.6 billion yen ($1.46 billion).

That compared with the 149 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Nintendo lowered its full-year Switch hardware sales forecast to 17 million units from 20 million previously but upgraded the software forecast to 110 million units from 100 million previously. ($1 = 108.7700 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below