Company News
March 18, 2020 / 11:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chinese EV maker Nio raises going concern doubts

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc said on Wednesday there was substantial doubt in its ability to continue as a going concern.

The carmaker has been hurt by dwindling demand in China, the world’s largest car market, and reduced government subsidies for electric vehicles.

Its cash balance of $151.7 million as of Dec. 31 was not adequate to provide the required working capital and liquidity for continuous operation in the next 12 months, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below