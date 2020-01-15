Tesla challenger Nio says strategic talks with Guangzhou Automobile in early stage

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tesla challenger Nio Inc said on Wednesday it was exploring financing and strategic opportunities with Guangzhou Automobile Group, but the talks are in preliminary stage.

Earlier in the day, news website Sina Finance reported that Nio was in talks with Guangzhou to finance up to $1 billion, sending U.S.-listed shares of the electric-car maker up about 17% in heavy trading.

Nio said the New York Stock Exchange had contacted it after the unusual market activity in its American Depositary Shares. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)