FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 28, 2018 / 5:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chinese EV maker Nio expects to raise $1.32 bln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio Inc on Tuesday said it expects to raise up to $1.32 billion in its initial public offering.

Nio expects its offering of 160 million shares to be priced between $6.25 and $8.25 per share, the company said in a filing. (bit.ly/2BWt7R8)

At the higher end of the range, the company will have a valuation of about $8.46 billion.

Nio, formerly known as NextEV, is one of several largely Chinese-funded EV startups betting on the benefits of local production to compete with firms such as Tesla Inc. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.