March 1 (Reuters) - China’s electric-car maker Nio Inc on Monday forecast current-quarter deliveries between 20,000 and 20,500 vehicles, after its fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled helped by rising demand for battery-operated vehicles.

Nio delivered 17,353 vehicles in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)