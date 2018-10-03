Nippon Chemi-Con ordered to pay $60 mln criminal fine for price fixing -U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nippon Chemi-Con Corp was sentenced to pay a $60 million criminal fine for its role in a conspiracy to fix prices for electrolytic capacitors, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Nippon Chemi-Con was also sentenced to a five-year term of probation, the department said in a statement. Nippon Chemi-Con pleaded guilty in May to conspiring with others to suppress and eliminate competition for electrolytic capacitors. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)