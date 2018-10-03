FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 3, 2018 / 10:21 PM / in an hour

Nippon Chemi-Con ordered to pay $60 mln criminal fine for price fixing -U.S. Justice Dept

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nippon Chemi-Con Corp was sentenced to pay a $60 million criminal fine for its role in a conspiracy to fix prices for electrolytic capacitors, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Nippon Chemi-Con was also sentenced to a five-year term of probation, the department said in a statement. Nippon Chemi-Con pleaded guilty in May to conspiring with others to suppress and eliminate competition for electrolytic capacitors. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.