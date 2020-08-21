CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Singapore's Wuthelam Group ups Nippon Paint stake in 1.19 trln yen deal

(Corrects deal terms in paragraph 1, changes headline)

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Wuthelam Group will take majority control of Nippon Paint Holdings in a 1.19 trillion yen ($11.3 billion) deal that raises its stake to just under 60% from 39% now, the Japanese company said in a statement on Friday.

Wuthelam will become a majority shareholder through the deal, which is one of Asia’s largest cross-border transactions in 2020. ($1=105.6200 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Ritsuko Ando and Kane Wu; writing by Scott Murdoch, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)