Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
August 21, 2020 / 5:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Singapore's Wuthelam Group ups Nippon Paint stake in 1.19 trln yen deal

1 Min Read

(Corrects deal terms in paragraph 1, changes headline)

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Wuthelam Group will take majority control of Nippon Paint Holdings in a 1.19 trillion yen ($11.3 billion) deal that raises its stake to just under 60% from 39% now, the Japanese company said in a statement on Friday.

Wuthelam will become a majority shareholder through the deal, which is one of Asia’s largest cross-border transactions in 2020. ($1=105.6200 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Ritsuko Ando and Kane Wu; writing by Scott Murdoch, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below