Nippon Steel aims to boost FY18/19 crude steel output by 3-6 pct

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan’s biggest steelmaker, aims to boost crude steel output by 3 to 6 percent in the year through March 2019 from the previous year, when system trouble and typhoons caused slow production, its executive said on Thursday.

“We want to bring back our crude steel output to around 42 million to 43 million tonnes this year,” Executive Vice President Katsuhiro Miyamoto told an earnings briefing.

Its output on a parent basis fell 4.6 percent year-on-year to 40.67 million tonnes in the year ended March 31, 2018. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)