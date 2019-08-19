Northern Ireland police say officers targeted in border explosion

BELFAST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Police in Northern Ireland said a device that exploded near the border with Ireland on Monday was designed to lure in and kill officers examining a nearby hoax who were lucky to escape with their lives.

Police received a report that a suspect device had been left in an area of County Fermanagh just a few kilometres from the border late on Saturday. Officers still at the scene on Monday reported an explosion nearby. There were no reports of any injuries, police said.

“While this investigation is at a very early stage, I am of the firm belief this was a deliberate attempt to lure police and ATO (army bomb disposal unit) colleagues into the area to murder them,” Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said in a statement. (Reporting by Ian Graham; Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)