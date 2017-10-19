FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain will legislate N.Irish budget unless power-sharing deal reached - minister
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 2 days ago

Britain will legislate N.Irish budget unless power-sharing deal reached - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A written agreement to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland must be forthcoming by Oct. 30 or else Britain’s parliament will have to legislate a budget for the province, the minister for the region said on Thursday.

“I have made clear that I will only legislate (to restore Northern Ireland’s executive) on the basis of a written agreement between the parties,” James Brokenshire said in a statement. “If this is not forthcoming before 30 October, the only option remaining would be to legislate for a budget at Westminster.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.