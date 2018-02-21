DUP calls on UK PM May to set budget for Northern Ireland

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The head of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster said on Wednesday she had asked British Prime Minister Theresa May to take steps to set a budget for Northern Ireland during a meeting aimed at restoring the region’s power-sharing government.

“We wanted to impress upon her the need and urgency to have a budget in place for the people of Northern Ireland and I think she heard that loud and clear,” Foster told reporters after the meeting in London.

“We are hopeful that will happen in the near future. The budget needs to be set and we were determined to come here today and to ask for that to be done.” (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)