Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 8, 2019 / 11:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nissan to appoint Uchida as next CEO, Gupta as COO - sources

1 Min Read

PARIS/TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan will appoint current senior vice president Makoto Uchida as its next chief executive officer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company will also appoint current Mitsubishi Motors chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta as its chief operating officer, the sources added.

The appointments were decided on unanimously by Nissan’s board, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and David Dolan, Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
