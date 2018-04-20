FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 1:23 PM / in 2 hours

Nissan to cut hundreds of jobs at UK plant as diesel demand slides -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Nissan will cut hundreds of jobs at its Sunderland plant, Britain’s biggest automotive factory, as it tackles declining demand for diesel models across Europe, a source told Reuters on Friday.

Nissan builds its Qashqai and Juke models at the northeastern English site but sales in Britain, Europe’s second-largest car market, have fallen 35 percent so far this year, far worse than overall demand in the sector, which is down 12 percent.

Jaguar Land Rover is cutting around 1,000 jobs and production at two of its English factories after a fall in sales which the industry has partly blamed on confusion over government diesel policy, with a tax hike having come into force this month.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

