YOKOHAMA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co chief executive Makoto Uchida said on Monday that he would work to improve the automaker’s financial performance and co-operate closely with alliance partner Renault SA, while maintaining Nissan’s independence.

Uchida became CEO of Nissan on Dec. 1, as Japan’s No. 2 carmaker tries to recover from a profit slump and draw a line under a year of turmoil after the Carlos Ghosn scandal. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Alexander Smith)